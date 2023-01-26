Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Trades are an excellent option for people who want a career that’s hands-on. Corey Fulkerson, the Dean of Trades at Rockford Career College talks about the steps of becoming an electrical technician and the placement outlook in the field. He also talks about the type of positions the HVAC graduates are qualified for after graduation. O.L. Mackey, lead welding instructor lends his insight on the characteristics of a good welder and the skills RCC teaches that translate to on-the-job success. Find the trade that works for you at rockfordcareercollege.edu