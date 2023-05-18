Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taking care of our mental health can take on many forms and for renowned artist Yayoi Kusama it comes through her art. Her latest exhibit is at the WNDR museum in Chicago, and it is called Dots Obsession. This piece explores some of the visions that Yayoi experienced as a child as her exhibit sucks you into her world. WNDR museum creative director David Allen strives to lift artists and make their work accessible to the world. Dots Obsession is truly something you have to see to believe as you get transported into the celestial bodies of repetition. To check out the WNDR museum, head to wndrmuseum.com.