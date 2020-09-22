Find your new start with LifeLaunch at Goodwill

Goodwill has many programs to help the community. LifeLaunch is a program that helps young adults with a fresh start. For anyone who has been in the prison system, you can get a 2020 refresh. This program gives you on the job training and skills to get valuable work experience for your future. We talk with Ben and Grant from Goodwill and Nick goes head to head with Michelle in a book scanning contest.

You can sign up for Goodwill’s LifeLaunch Program by calling Grant at 815-987-6244 or email grants@goodwillni.org. Looking for more programs? Head to goodwillni.org for more information.