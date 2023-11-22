Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re a coffee lover who is looking to maybe add a boost to your workout, Fire Department Coffee has got you covered. Their new instant coffee protein powder combines both 100% American grown coffee and plant-based protein. It is highly soluble and similar to whey protein. Director of Brand Relations for Fire Department Coffee Randy James shares that the protein powder can be used just like any other instant coffee and can be enjoyed iced or hot.

They are also opening a storefront in Rockford located at 811 West Riverside. The storefront will be open Monday-Saturday from 8:00am-4:00pm and they will be selling their Fire Department Coffee and gear.

