Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off our search to find the Stateline’s Best Comfort Food and tonight we’re taking you to Forest City Pub inside the Radisson Hotel. The perfect cocktail goes great with comfort food and pub manager Deon Hannah serves up an impressive dirty martini. Deon shares that the bar is open Monday-Saturday, and they have everyone from guests at the hotel to locals come in to have a drink. After you have a drink, you’ve just got to try the amazing food. Executive chef Blake Slocum is showing off some of the fan favorites at Forest City Pub. They feature a chicken and waffles, breakfast country skillet, hand dipped buffalo ranch cheese curds, and chicken tenders with homemade ranch. Blake says that they try come up with unique recipes that their customers will love. If you think that Forest City Pub has the Stateline’s Best Comfort Food, you can vote for them once an hour, every hour on each device until 12:00pm on Tuesday, January 16 here.