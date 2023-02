Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The new season of American Idol is premiering on ABC this Sunday and former contestant Grace Leer shares about her experience. Grace was on the 2020 season which included a lot of ‘At Home Singing’ but she still managed to land in the top 11. She doesn’t just love to sing; she also loves to cook. She even has a recipe that pairs with each song on her EP. Make sure to check out the new season of American Idol on ABC this Sunday night.