This season of the FOX’s Stars on Mars has come to an end and Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon has been crowned the brightest star in the universe. Adam said that he didn’t expect there to be so much physical work but by the third day he was out there with the heavy space suit. His favorite part of the show was getting to meet everyone, and he says that it was so much fun. Adam got really close with Porsha and Tinashe while on the show. He says that he couldn’t have won the competition without them, and he values their friendship more than winning the show. When asked how he felt when the ‘Emergency Siren’ went off, he said that he was mostly irritated because he was normally doing something. Adam will also be on the show ‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ and he also does two podcasts.