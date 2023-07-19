Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Getting a diagnosis of a chronic illness can be scary and sometimes embarrassing but former pro soccer player Rosie White and gastroenterologist Bincy P Abraham want to encourage everyone to work with their healthcare providers for a strong care plan. They are working together on the Supporting You with UC campaign.

Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic disease that affects the colon. While it can be found in anyone of any age it is most found in young adults. Rosie White was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis at the age of 19. She was playing internationally for the New Zealand soccer team at the time when she was at the peak of her physical health. She says that it took her a long time to come to terms with her diagnosis which is why she’s so excited to be talking about it now.

She also says that when someone keeps something like Ulcerative Colitis to themselves without talking to a healthcare provider it can add unnecessary stress that can make a person feel worse. Bincy says that the key is communication between patient and doctor

. She says that talking about the symptoms can seem a little embarrassing but doctors want to hear about those symptoms so they can approach the issue with the best plan possible. To learn more about Ulcerative Colitis, please visit supportingyouwithuc.com.