Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Jewelry is a fantastic gift to give this holiday season and Frank Jewelers in Freeport, Il is excited to show off some of their new collections. Debra Fontana starts off by showing us the Swarovski crystal collection. She says that people love to collect the yearly releases and she is excited about the Disney 100 collection this year. Alexa Fontana is showing off the Little Words Project bracelets which are very popular among tweens and teens. They are friendship bracelet inspired and they even have a Taylor Swift collection in the project. You can check out their showroom at 19 E Stephenson St Freeport, Il, or head to their website at frankjewelers.com. You can also enter to win a Swarovski Bolo Bracelet by heading to GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By Frank Jewelers