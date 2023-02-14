Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

You’ve been hearing about the Super Proposal sponsored by Frank Jewelers for months and we’re finally able to reveal a winner. Dereck Fitzgerald was chosen as our winner and was able to propose to his girlfriend Deanna via a Super Bowl commercial. Deanna and Dereck had their first date one year ago at a Super Bowl party so it’s only right for him to propose during the Super Bowl. Deanna says that she was so shocked from seeing Derek get down on one knee with his ring from Frank Jewelers. If you want to get any jewelry for your Valentine, then head to frankjewelers.com or visit them at 19 E Stephenson St in Freeport Il.