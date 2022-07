The UIC College of Pharmacy will be at some upcoming fairs giving free blood pressure screenings! Make sure you stop by and check it out.

Stephenson County Fair:

12-6 pm Wednesday-Saturday (July 27-30th) in the 4-H Building



Boone County Fair:

11 am-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday; 11 am-6 pm Sunday (August 9-14th) in the white gazebo with the Boone County Council on Aging



Winnebago County Fair:

12-6 pm Wednesday-Saturday (August 17-20th) in the 4-H building