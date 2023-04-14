Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love hanging out with Tasha from Cookies By Design and instead of making cookies, tonight we’re making fried banana s’mores for Air Fry Day! This sweet treat is so easy to make and its so tasty.

You can check out the recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 bananas

• 3 TABLESPOONS mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

• 3 TABLESPOONS mini marshmallows

• 3 TABLESPOONS graham cracker cereal

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Pre-heat the air fryer to 400ºF.

2. Slice into the un-peeled bananas lengthwise along the inside of the curve, but do not slice through the bottom of the peel. Open the banana slightly to form a pocket.

3. Fill each pocket with chocolate chips, and marshmallows. Poke the graham cracker cereal into the filling.

4. Place the bananas into the air fryer basket, resting them on each other to keep them upright with the filling facing up. Air-fry for 6 minutes, or until the banana is soft to the touch, the peel has blackened and the chocolate and marshmallows have melted and toasted.

5. Let them cool for a couple of minutes and then simply serve with a spoon to spoon out the filling