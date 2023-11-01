Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, some fans were wondering why the cast of Friends didn't release a statement about Matthew Perry's death the day he died but it seems they wanted to make a statement together. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc and David Schwimmer shared a joint statement saying that they are all devasted by the unfathomable loss. They said that their love is with Matthew's friends, family, and everyone who loved him. Also tonight, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are now officially engaged. Before the news was confirmed, Zoe was spotted with a giant ring on her finger at Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party. Finally, Travis Kelce just filed five new trademark requests for his name and catchphrases such as 'Travis Kelce,' 'Killatrav,' and 'Kelce's Krunch.'