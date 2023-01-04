Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Timothy Tice, owner of Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is showing off the soup that he believes is the best soup in the Stateline. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel has daily lunch specials and fun themed nights of the week. Timothy chose a delicious chicken noodle soup with thick and fluffy noodles for the Stateline’s Best. Fritz’s Wooden Nickel is located at 208 N Walnut Street in Stillman Valley and are open for lunch from 11am-2pm Monday-Saturday. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.