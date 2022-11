Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Friday which means it’s time for another Air Fry Day. Tonight, we’re frying up garlic chickpeas and chatting with Eyewitness News investigative reporter Jim Hagerty. Jim tells us about his knowledge on Rockford and how he landed at WTVO/WQRF. He’s also sharing his favorites stories to cover. You can always check out our Air Fryer recipes on our Facebook.