Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Instead of waiting 30 to 40 minutes for the pizza man to deliver your pizza, pull out your Air Fryer and make pizza bread. Kevin Jensen, the conductor for the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, stopped in to help us make this delicious new recipe. If you are looking to see him in action, he will be conducting the Rockford Symphony this Saturday, December 17th at the Coronado. He even gave us a sneak peak on what events they are having in January! Head to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s website to purchase tickets to all their upcoming events!

Pizza Bread Recipe

Ingredients:

1 Italian Bread or French Bread loaf

½ cup of marinara sauce

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 – 2 tsps of Italian seasoning

Your favorite pizza toppings

Instructions: