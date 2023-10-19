Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Let’s say that you finished having a delicious meal at The Rafters or had a great beer at Lena Brewing Company and you wanted to look for some beautiful furniture for your home. All you have to do is walk behind the Brewing Company and enter The Mill Furnishings. Sylvia Vehmeier shares that The Mill Furnishings was established in 1994 and it used to be a Purina mill before it was converted into a furniture store. Sylvia got into furniture because she says she loves making things look pretty. Furniture isn’t the only thing available; they also offer window treatments, flooring, and painting. Sylvia points out that the customers she sees tend to be very educated on what they want due to online access to different products. Their sister store South Door also has furniture along with gourmet foods and gifts. The Mill Furnishings is located at 9416 W Wagner Rd, Lena Il or you can also check out their website millfurnishing.com.

Sponsored By The Mill Furnishings