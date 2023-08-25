Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It's hard to believe that after everything that happened with the first Fyre Festival they are actually planning another one! Tickets are already on sale and people who bought presale tickets have spent $500. Also tonight, Jennifer Aniston told Allure Magazine that she spent years struggling to have a child, so Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie send her flowers on Mother's Day every year. Finally, Taylor Swift fans got to hear a sneak peek of 'Look What You Made Me Do Taylor's version' in a new trailer for the Amazon Prime video series 'Wilderness.'