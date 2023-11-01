Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This Friday, Kasasa is teaming up with community banks and credit unions to complete 100,000 random acts of kindness on what they say is going to be the ‘Best Day Ever.” CEO of Kasasa, Gabe Krajicek tells us how this idea was formed and the impact it has already had on people. The idea was started when Gabe had a client event and wanted to do something positive with them. His idea was to send out these clients in red capes and challenge them to go up to random strangers and hand them envelopes with small amounts of cash and a note that says, ‘you matter.’ He watched as they passed these envelopes out and one woman in particular stood out to him. When she got the note, he says she barely paid attention to the cash and her eyes welled up with tears when she read the note. When they replicated the challenge in different places, about one in ten people had a similar reaction to that woman. The lightbulb went off in Gabe’s mind and he thought about all the clients they have across the country and how he believed they could accomplish 100,000 random acts of kindness. Kasasa is teaming up with Charlie Rocket and they decided that November 3 is going to be the best day ever. To get involved in the Rockford Area, German American State Bank will be having a flowerbed cleanup at Pecatonica Park District from 9:00am-11:00am. You can also go to kasasalove.com and press the button for every act of kindness you do. For more information, head to their website kasasa.com.