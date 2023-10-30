Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Halloween was first invented in Ireland thousands of years ago, but it is still being celebrated strong around the world. Senior editor of TravelZoo Gabe Saglie is taking us all the way back to the birthplace of Halloween in Ireland to share how they’re still celebrating Halloween with their festivals. The Púca Festival started 5 years ago, and it is now bigger and better than ever. Gabe loves all the spooky mythological characters that walk around. Another big festival is in Derry Ireland, and it is known as one of the biggest parties in all of Europe. For more information, head to travelzoo.com and Ireland.com.