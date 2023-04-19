Rockford, Ill (WTVO) –

‘Love the Earth’ week is the perfect time to taste test Fringe Bars, which are plant based that support the charity 1% for the planet. To celebrate Earth Day, the company is donating 10% of their proceeds to Save the Waves Coalition, a global non-profit working to protect surf ecosystems around the globe. We thought we’d have some fun, guessing the Fringe bar flavors on Game Day. Michelle, Taminique and Regan did their best to identify the three flavors, coconut cashew, chocolate almond butter and mango hemp. You can order your own Fringe bars here.