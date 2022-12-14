Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Game Day and Cory from Garrett’s Restaurant is playing some golf with us and even brought yummy desserts too. Cory tells us about the 12 days of Christmas specials Garrett’s is offering and the golf deals the Golf Shack is offering this season.

Both locations are filled with Christmas specials, from salads, to desserts, to discounted golf balls.

Garrett’s Restaurant and The Golf Shack are located at 1631 N Bell School Rd in Rockford and their hours are Monday-Saturday 11:00am-8:00pm