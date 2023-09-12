Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is National Gym Day which makes it the perfect day for GDS Fitness Expert Tosha Pastorek to show us another workout. Tosha calls this workout the butt and gut blaster. She first uses mini resistance bands around the knees for the glute exercises and then moves the bands around the feet for the core exercises. Tosha loves resistance bands and thinks that everyone who works out should have one. If you know of a social media trend you would like for us to try, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.