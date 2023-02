Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Some people may think that fitness should always be hard hitting and intense but slowing down in our workouts is just as beneficial to our fitness journey. Our fitness expert Tosha Pastorek is helping us slow down with some stretches. Tosha really focuses on our backs with stretches such as reclining spiral twists, knee hugs, seated side bend, and child’s pose. You can follow Tosha on Instagram at @toshapastorek.