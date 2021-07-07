Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
Destination Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Coroner identifies Poplar Grove man killed in fiery Caledonia crash
Video
Top Stories
2 injured in shooting in Rockford Walmart parking lot
Video
Police: Rockford man arrested after beating woman, hours-long standoff
Video
23-year-old shot in Beloit on Tuesday
Illinois announces vaccine lottery prizes for state employees
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
Top Stories
Rodgers, DeChambeau take down Brady, Mickelson at The Match IV
Top Stories
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
Rodon, Lynn, Hendriks selected as All-Star reserves for White Sox
Bryant, Kimbrel named All-Star reserves for Cubs
Gymnastics Academy of Rockford dedicates National Championship win to late owner Jim Aamodt
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Contests
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Stateline Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
GDS Giveaways 7/4/21
Good Day Stateline
Posted:
Jul 7, 2021 / 03:26 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 7, 2021 / 03:52 PM CDT
Check out the giveaways for this week and every week on gooddaystateline.com.