Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The GDS Holiday Gift Guide is filled with awesome gifts and ideas for friends and family and tonight we have the ultimate treat for any chocolate lover out there. Amy Newell from the Arc of Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle Counties is telling us all about the Chocoholic Frolic Crave Case and how you can reserve your delicious crave case on February 23 or be a part of ‘Arc After Dark’ and attend the VIP event from 6:30-8:30pm at the Tebala Event Center.