Rockford, Ill (WTVO) –

Eyewitness News Sports Anchor, Regan Holgate joins us on Good Day Stateline for another GDS local female athlete spotlight. This week we’re spotlighting Tessa Janecke, a world championship gold medalist originally from Orangeville, Illinois. Tessa is a freshman at Penn State and was named the Women’s College Hockey National Rookie of the Year. This season she skated in 38 games and ended the year with 22 goals and 25 assists. She was also part of the U.S. Women’s National Team and helped the team beat Canada 6-3 to become a world championship gold medalist this weekend in the IIHF World Championships. You can catch Regan Holgate on FOX39 and WTVO during the Eyewitness News evening broadcasts.