Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re so excited to be back with our GDS Teacher Check ins and tonight we’re chatting with AP Statistics teacher from Belvidere North High School Wendy Taylor. Wendy didn’t always want to be a teacher; in fact, she tells us that she got her undergraduate degree in theatre! When she realized that she didn’t want to do theatre professionally, she became a teacher and that is what she has been doing for 24 years. She teaches AP Statistics, and she shares that a lot of her students come to her class, and they’re shocked by the amount of analysis and writing required instead of just adding and subtracting. She loves getting to know each class of students as individuals and getting to know their lives. If you know a teacher you think we should check in with, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!