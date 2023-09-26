Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is time for our weekly teacher check in and we are excited to be talking to Gena Werhane from Conklin Elementary. Gena says that she has been teaching kindergarten for 20 years and she has spent 15 years in the Rockford Public School District. She was drawn to kindergarten specifically because she has always loved working with small children, and she loves how they brighten her day. Something she loves about teaching at Conklin Elementary is their International Baccalaureate program because she loves seeing the children learn through play and hands on activities. Gena also loves how funny her students are and she’s proud to be making such a big impact in these children’s lives. If you know a teacher or someone in the educational field you think we should talk to, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.