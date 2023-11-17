Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There is a lot of holiday shopping still left to do and it’s important to protect yourself from fraud. Tasha Wendorf and Delaina Zellers from German American State Bank are with us to share some tips on how to stay safe this holiday season. Some of their top tips are to always be suspicious when clicking links, keep original tracking email after making a purchase, and to keep a close eye on your bank account. To learn more about German American State Bank or to learn more tips on shopping scams, check out their website at gasb.bank.

Sponsored By German American State Bank