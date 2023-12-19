Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

German American State Bank is one of the oldest community banks in the state of Illinois and they pride themselves on helping their community including the agricultural community. Jeremy Doetch is the senior vice president for German American State Bank, and he is their agriculture team lead. He shares that he has been involved with agriculture his whole life having grown up on his family farm.

A big focus for German American State Bank when it comes to helping the agriculture industry is succession planning. Jeremy shares that the average age of farmers right now is 54 which means that within the next 10-15 years there will be a major shift from one generation to another. That is why they are hosting their second annual ‘Ag Seminar.’ The Ag Seminar will be held on February 27, 2024, at the Radisson Conference Center. It will be a perfect event for those wishing to learn the latest agriculture trends from experts and network with peers. They are expecting about 150 attendees and lunch will be provided.

Director of Marketing Tasha Wendorf is super excited for the seminar, and she encourages anyone interested to register on their website gasb.bank.

