Fall is a big season for engagements and Geronimo Hospitality Group wants to make those next wedding steps easier with the Beloit Wedding Showcase. Rachel Larson and Brandon Brabender are with us tonight to talk about the amazing Beloit Wedding Showcase. The showcase will be on November 19th from 11:00am-2:00pm at the Ironworks Hotel. Rachel and Brandon start off with some of the delicious appetizers that will be available at the showcase. The showcase will also have a ton of great vendors which are great for wedding inspiration. Brandon and Rachel also play a romance movie guessing game with Michelle. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!