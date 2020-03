Hononegah Hope, a foundation that provides resources for the Hononegah School District, is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, April 4th from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Amercian Center Banquet Hall in Rockton. This year’s theme is “Touch of TV Land”! Tom stops by to tell us more and to play a little TV Land trivia! For more information or to buy tickets for the event, please call 815-624-5005.