For our special Friends themed episode, we got an exclusive look at the new Friends Experience in Chicago, an exhibition that allows fans to walk through set replicas of your favorite episodes of Friends. We talk to Jonathan about how this awesome exhibit came together and how you can score tickets.
Head to gooddaystateline.com to enter to win a couple tickets! If you don’t win, you can always purchase tickets at thefriendsexperience.com.
Get an exclusive look at The Friends Experience in Chicago
