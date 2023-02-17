Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

All of you voted for Stateline’s Best Sweets and after a tough competition it is time to declare a winner. Mac Brothers Artisan Cheesecakes snagged a sweet victory. Chris and Farel McLester brought in their turtle cheesecake and helped us make some air fryer quesadillas. If you want to snag a piece of the Stateline’s Best Sweet then visit them at 7914 Scott Ln, in Machesney Park.

If you want to make our air fryer quesadillas, then check out this recipe from berrymaple.com

Ingredients

2 flour tortillas

1 cup precooked chicken diced

1 cup shredded cheese

Instructions