It is candle lighting season for sure so we're telling you all about these amazing candles from Keystone Inspired Candles. These candles are vegan, ecofriendly, and non-toxic. Each candle also comes with seed paper which can be planted to turn into flowers. Keystone Inspired Candles offers great fall scents such as Autumn Apple and Cozy Cabin.