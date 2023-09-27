Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Fall is now here so it is time to start planning our cozy nights in. While we’re putting on fuzzy socks and our favorite fall film, we can open up a bottle of Velvet Hour wine from Massbach Ridge Winery. Velvet Hour is a rich and sweet port style wine made from estate grown Frontenac grapes. It’s fortified with Jo Davies County Brandy to bring the alcohol up to 18%. The sweetness brings out the dark berry flavors. This wine is great by itself but also pairs well with chocolate. Either way, Velvet Hour is perfect for your chilly fall and winter nights. You can get any of our Wine Wednesday wines by visiting Massbach Ridge Winery at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth, Il. You can also check them out online at massbachridge.com.

Sponsored By Massbach Ridge Winery