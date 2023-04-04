Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search for Stateline’s Best Brunch is Illinois Machine Shed Restaurant in Rockford. Machine Shed really focuses on fresh ingredients and they are dedicated to the American farmer. Guy DeSerio, the Chief Operating Executive Chef put out a widespread that they offer with all of their brunches including prime rib, cocktails, a chocolate fountain, and more. He says that Machine Shed anticipates a big Easter brunch this Sunday, so you’ll want to make your reservations now! If you think that Illinois Machine Shed Restaurant has the best brunch in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm on April 11th here.