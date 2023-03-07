Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This weekend is LunaFest presented by Womanspace and Liz Hiemstra is back to help us get ready. LunaFest is a short film festival that showcases inspirational short films by and about women. The event will have a matinee starting at 3pm and an evening showing at 6pm. It will be held at the Nordlof Center in Rockford. LunaFest will also include movie snacks and cash bar along with raffle prizes and unique gifts from Gallery2Go gift shop. For more information about LunaFest, please head to womanspace-rockford.org.