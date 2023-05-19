Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Center for Sight and Hearing is about to have their 18th annual Gerald Broski Memorial Golf Outing and they want you to get your tickets before they sell out! This event will be on Monday, June 26 at the Forest Hills Country Club. If you attend your day will feature a full round of golf with range balls, a golf cart, greens fees, and a boxed lunch. After playing there is a buffet dinner where prizes will be awarded. The event will begin at 11:00am. To get you tickets, head to cshni.org.

If you want to make our Air Fry Day recipe at home check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

2 bagels

2tbs olive oil

2tsp oregano, parsley, and basil

Sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Pizza sauce

Directions