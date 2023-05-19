Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—
The Center for Sight and Hearing is about to have their 18th annual Gerald Broski Memorial Golf Outing and they want you to get your tickets before they sell out! This event will be on Monday, June 26 at the Forest Hills Country Club. If you attend your day will feature a full round of golf with range balls, a golf cart, greens fees, and a boxed lunch. After playing there is a buffet dinner where prizes will be awarded. The event will begin at 11:00am. To get you tickets, head to cshni.org.
If you want to make our Air Fry Day recipe at home check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- 2 bagels
- 2tbs olive oil
- 2tsp oregano, parsley, and basil
- Sprinkle of parmesan cheese
- Pizza sauce
Directions
- Slice bagels into chips
- Add chips into bowl and drizzle with olive oil
- Add oregano, parsley, and basil
- Toss to coat
- Air fry for 5 min at 340