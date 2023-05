Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you love beer then you can’t miss the 2nd annual Lager Than Life Beer Festival in Beloit. This event is on July 15th and it will have over 30 breweries! Come and taste over 100 beer samples and enjoy your weekend entering all of the contests and prizes. Tyechia Price recommends getting the VIP package so that you can get the whole experience. To learn more about the Lager than Life Beer Festival, please head to visitbeloit.com.