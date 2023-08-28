Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you find yourself in Baltimore Maryland on September 23-24, then you have to check out the Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party! It is the perfect event for pickle lovers, and we are celebrating with all things pickles. To drink, we have The Original Pickle Shot. It is top shelf pickle brine infused vodka. The vodka comes in original and spicy flavors. You can purchase your own pickle vodka at theorginalpickleshot.com. Next, we are repping some pickle love clothing from bigdill.com. They have sweatshirts, vintage tees, and even dog clothes. If you’re a pickle lover who wants to get on their feet, you can get the Big Dill Pickleball at bigdillpickleballcompany.com. It is USA Pickleball approved and has fresh designs and fun colors. The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party will have pickle sampling, a brine chugging contest, and a family fun concert.