Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you still need to get that special someone a present, Womanspace can help you out. Womanspace is holding an online auction from February 2-12th and winners can pick up items starting February 13th.

Items include a wide variety of gifts from handmade jewelry, clothing items, a cooking class and more.

Applications are also open for the Esther Schenck scholarship which is open to high school seniors in Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, or Ogle counties who are pursuing an academic field in the Fine Arts.

The scholarship winner will be awarded $1,000 and the application deadline is April 15th, 2023.

For more information, please head to womanspace-rockford.org to learn more about the auction and the scholarship.