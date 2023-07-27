Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We have loved getting to dive into all the great things that will be at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Tess Kerksen tells us that 11 months of preparation goes into the fair so to them it is a year-round event. During the planning phase they start with about 150 people before it expands to over 2000 employees during the fair. Tess is very excited to plan for next year because it will be the 100-year anniversary of the cream puff. Those attending the fair don’t need to plan all year but Tess does recommend that anyone wanting to go head to wistatefair.com to see the best deals as well as the daily schedule. Right now you can use their website to get $15 tickets instead of the normal $18 price. This deal goes until 11:59am July 28. They also team up with the Hunger Task Force for an amazing deal with an amazing cause. Anyone who brings in two cans of healthy foods to the fair will get $5 admission. They also accept online donations. Travel Wisconsin wants to help them Celebrate Wisconsin Day so on Friday August 4th they are offering buy one, get one tickets. On Sunday August 6th they are offering the Military and Veteran Recognition Day and anyone with a military ID can get in for free. To check out these deals and more, please head to wistatefair.com.