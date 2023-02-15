Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

“Blissful” is the word that general manager of Haute Bridal, Sally McNutt chooses to describe what it’s like in Haute Bridal when a future bride walks in. She says she loves being surrounded by luxury every day. An interesting fact that Sally shares is that all the dresses have women’s names which adds a personal touch. We also spoke with Tyler Suess, a Haute bride who now is apart of the Haute team. She says that her favorite part about Haute dresses is how customizable they are. Each Haute dress can be custom made to whatever the bride may want. A unique customizing feature that Haute Bridal offers is the skin tone matching sheer that creates the perfect illusion and support. Both Sally and Tyler favor the white orchid dress. To make an appointment with Haute Bridal check out their website hautebridalofficial.com or give them a call at (608) 898-3722.