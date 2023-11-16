Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and Michelle’s mom Sue Abraham is with us to celebrate being a 17 year pancreatic cancer survivor. Sue shares that while she did experience symptoms, there are a lot of people who experience none, so it is important to know your body. She is also grateful that her primary care doctor stayed persistent and wouldn’t give up on the issue until she got a diagnosis. Michelle and Sue love attending the Pancan walk in Chicago every year. One of Michelle’s favorite things about looking at the photos from the walks is seeing her mom with her nieces and nephews. None of Sue’s grandchildren were born when she was diagnosed so watching the children grow up is a big testament to her 17 years of survival. Michelle and her mom are also making their traditional cranberry dish. Read below to see the 6 most common symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

Abdominal and/or mid-to upper back pain Nausea, poor appetite, or indigestion Jaundice Unexplained Weight loss Changes in stool New-onset diabetes

