Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You probably already have your main dish picked out for Thanksgiving but if you still need a quick and easy side dish, we’ve got you covered. For Air Fry Day we’re making Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts. These are so easy and can be whipped up in just 10-12 minutes. Michelle and Taminique are also getting to know each other with the Thanksgiving with Family pack from Table Topics. These cards are a great, easy, and fun way to get to know someone. This is a part of their Holiday Conversation Pack which includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. You can order these cards by heading to tabletopics.com. Make sure to also check out our recipe below.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients

1 pound Brussels Sprouts

1 tablespoon Olive Oil

1/2 teaspoon Salt , adjust to taste

1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper, adjust to taste

1/2 teaspoon Garlic powder , optional

Instructions

Rinse brussels sprouts with water to clean and pat dry with a paper towel.

Cut the bottom stem, then cut each brussels sprout in half. Place them in a bowl.

Toss the brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder. Transfer them to air fryer basket.

seasoned Brussels sprouts in the air fryer

Air fry them at 360°F for 10-12 minutes or until they are slightly browned. Shake them half way through.

roasted Brussels sprouts in the air fryer

Brussels sprouts are ready.