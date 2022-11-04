Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

After the past two years people are eager to get back into traveling, especially young people. However, planning the perfect trip can be overwhelming so Cosmopolitan has launched the perfect travel companion app called Cosmotrips. Editor-in-Chief Jess Giles is chatting with us about how they designed the app to take all the stress off travel plans. Cosmotrips categorizes all the best things to do in the hottest cities and makes it so easy to plan your next vacation. You can head to cosmotrips.com for more information.