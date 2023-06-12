Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Everyone knows the traditional Father’s Day gifts such as grills, golf clubs, beer, and shaving sets but what if you tried switching it up a bit?

First, we have delicious smelling candles from CE Craft Candles. The two candles are called cereal milk and per my last email. The cereal milk candle is “a sweet and fruity blend of tart lemon, lime, grapefruit, and sweet orange. It also has notes of soft lavender and corn cereal.”

The per my last email candle has a “strong and sassy blend of mahogany and teakwood with hints of clean lavender, cedar wood, and geranium.”

Now that your dad’s room is smelling nice, he can enjoy some self-care items from SpaLife beauty.

Your dad can his heels nice and smooth with the Heel Yeah repairing heel mask. These heel masks are “infused with almond oil and moisturizing shea butter to repair dry and uncomfy heels.”

While his heels are getting smooth, he can get his lips just as soft with the Revitalizing Gold Dust Lip Mask. The lip mask is

“infused with collagen, pro-vitamins, and grapeseed oil.”

Finally, he can cleanse his day away with the peachy clean micellar water. This micellar water smells just like peaches and gently cleanses the skin. Get your dad all these products for a unique Father’s Day gift!