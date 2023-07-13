Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re into anime, cosplay, video games, Dungeons & Dragons and more then you won’t want to miss Fandom Day! Fandom Day is an event at the Rockford Public Library that is being held on Saturday, July 29 from 12:00pm-5:00pm at the Nordlof Building at 118 N. Main Street. Library assistant and event organizer Colby Mumper is sharing what everyone can expect from this fun event.

Colby is absolutely ecstatic about this event and she’s excited to share it with everyone. The goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate being nerdy or geeky rather than be ashamed of it.

The Rockford Public Library will have video games on the big screens and an anime room with shows and books. Fandom Day will have sheets of paper that will allow people to easily trade contact information such as social media handles. There will also be a Dungeons and Dragons character building activity that will teach people how to build a Dungeons and Dragons character.

It’s sure to be a great time for any kind of nerd. To learn more about the event, please visit rockfordpubliclibrary.org.